Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $114.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.