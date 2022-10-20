Barclays Begins Coverage on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

