Barclays Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$47.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective raised by Barclays from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.97.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TECK opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 262,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

