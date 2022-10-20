Barclays Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $146.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $235.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BIDU. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.07.
Baidu Stock Down 8.8 %
Baidu stock opened at $93.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.43. Baidu has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
