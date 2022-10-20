Barclays Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $146.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $235.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BIDU. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.07.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 8.8 %

Baidu stock opened at $93.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.43. Baidu has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

About Baidu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Baidu by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 16.3% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after acquiring an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,931 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,024,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.