Barclays Cuts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $13.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of BYND opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $109.76. The firm has a market cap of $862.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $33,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

