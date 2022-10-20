Barclays Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $270.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.63.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $250.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.23 and a 200 day moving average of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $184.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

