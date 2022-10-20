Barclays Cuts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $31.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $36.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on US Foods from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of USFD opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $230,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in US Foods by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in US Foods by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 198,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

