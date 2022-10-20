Barclays Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $20.00

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BASE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Couchbase Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BASE stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $530.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.78. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.