Barclays Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $20.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BASE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $530.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.78. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

