Barclays Lowers Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $70.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Oracle stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

