Barden Capital Management Inc. Acquires 213,296 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2,791.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,936 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 213,296 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises 1.2% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.89.

NYSE FRC traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 48,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,870. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $110.79 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

