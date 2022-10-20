Barden Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2,106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 123,475 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Eagle Materials worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 48,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 299,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,497,000 after buying an additional 48,107 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.56. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.