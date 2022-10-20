Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 731.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,346 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,144,000 after acquiring an additional 239,292 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,234. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.