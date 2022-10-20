Barden Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1,501.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,939 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 268.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $147.48. The company had a trading volume of 49,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,421. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day moving average of $131.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

