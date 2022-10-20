Barden Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3,252.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,313 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,935 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $74,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.71. 214,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.44. The company has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $339,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,079,393.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,918,381.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $339,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,079,393.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,199,280 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

