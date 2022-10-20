Barden Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

MDYG traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,763. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

