Barden Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 198,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,475,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.21 per share, with a total value of $260,511,578.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,160,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,383,262.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.10. 365,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,125,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

