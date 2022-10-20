Barnett & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide accounts for 1.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $2,832,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Air Worldwide

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAWW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,482. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More

