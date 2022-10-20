Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.81. 85,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,998. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

