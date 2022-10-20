Barnett & Company Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 5.4% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 572.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $9.20 on Thursday, reaching $496.41. 69,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,399. The company has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $546.41 and a 200-day moving average of $551.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $488.26 and a one year high of $672.34.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

