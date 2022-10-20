Barnett & Company Inc. Invests $276,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 502.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.49. 20,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $105.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.28.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

