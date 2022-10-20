Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 2.7% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $55.38. 50,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,803. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

