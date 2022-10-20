Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 241,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 36,546 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 606,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after buying an additional 31,424 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,936. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

