Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE:AM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 57,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

