Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) PT Lowered to GBX 462 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 462 ($5.58) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTDPY. HSBC downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.67.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

BTDPY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.74. 27,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,601. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.