Barrick Gold Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

