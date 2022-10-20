Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 45,262 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,485,000 after buying an additional 1,861,407 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,700,000 after buying an additional 83,807 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 798,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 771,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $60.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

