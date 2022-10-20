Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 459 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 62.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $211.14 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.