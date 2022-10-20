Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

