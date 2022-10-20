Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,909 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.87% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

