Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,065,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,708,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $174.17 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.55.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

