Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 902 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,800,000 after purchasing an additional 143,846 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $134.35 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average is $143.42.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

