Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

