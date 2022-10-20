Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 16,394 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFA opened at $57.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

