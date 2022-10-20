Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 749 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.