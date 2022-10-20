Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 9,160 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $100.41. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

