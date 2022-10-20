Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITBI opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

