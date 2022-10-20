BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$63.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.79.

Shares of BCE stock traded down C$0.30 on Thursday, hitting C$58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 836,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60. BCE has a twelve month low of C$55.66 and a twelve month high of C$74.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.23. The firm has a market cap of C$53.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.75.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.5599996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

