Beddow Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 15.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 14.0% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.53. 272,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,525,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.38. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

