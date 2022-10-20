Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Timken by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Timken by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.63. 1,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

