Beldex (BDX) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $152.31 million and $1.60 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,301.72 or 0.06755602 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00033543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00079446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00061235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

