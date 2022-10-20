Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.19.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,414. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $38.36 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.17.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 35.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

