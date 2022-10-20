Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.95

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 268558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 39.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

