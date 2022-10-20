Binance USD (BUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.64 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $21.64 billion and $5.46 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,309.24 or 0.27621655 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,628,100,611 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

