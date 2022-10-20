BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.89

Shares of BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 7004793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.35 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.96.

BioPharma Credit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

