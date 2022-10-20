Birinyi Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.86. The stock had a trading volume of 614,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,927,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

