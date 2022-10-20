Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 0.5% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 411,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $67,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 23,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 98,895 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.46. 105,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,316. The company has a market capitalization of $160.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total value of $421,383.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,160,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,199,280 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.