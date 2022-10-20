Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

