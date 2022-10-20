Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.21). Approximately 3,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 13,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.32).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bisichi in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Bisichi Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 297.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 246.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The company has a market capitalization of £27.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.63.

Bisichi Increases Dividend

About Bisichi

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bisichi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.70%.

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

