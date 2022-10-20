Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.69 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $16.88 or 0.00088584 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $295.65 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00269955 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

