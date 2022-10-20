Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $299.22 million and $4.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $17.08 or 0.00089128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00267030 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00066003 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003440 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

